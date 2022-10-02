Vikings take 13-7 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Vikings’ offense has cooled off after a hot start but has taken a 13-7 lead over the Saints into halftime in London.

Both quarterbacks have been solid but unspectacular: Kirk Cousins has completed 16 of 23 passes for 156 yards with one touchdown, one interception and one sack. Andy Dalton is 8-for-9 for 53 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and two sacks. Dalton lost a fumble on his second sack, setting up a Vikings field goal on the final play before halftime.

The Vikings marched down the field in impressive fashion on the first possession of the game, but after that their offense largely stalled.

The Saints’ offense also had just one impressive drive, ending with Dalton hitting rookie Chris Olave for a touchdown.