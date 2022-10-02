Will Dissly gets Seahawks on scoreboard with 17-yard touchdown catch

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

For the third time in four games, Will Dissly has a touchdown.

He caught a 17-yard pass from Geno Smith for the score with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and had a deliberate drive down the field, eating up almost half of the first quarter.

Smith had a 17-yard run on third-and-seven to keep the drive alive.

The Seahawks went the 75 yards in 11 plays, eating up the first 6:36.

Smith went 6-of-7 for 62 yards and the score, and Dissly caught three passes for 34 yards and the touchdown.

