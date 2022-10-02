Will Hernandez ejected, Cardinals take 13-10 lead

USA Today Sports

The Cardinals lost right guard Will Hernandez for the rest of Sunday’s game, but they were able to take their first lead of the day a short time later.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater hit a 39-yard field goal to put the Cardinals up 13-10 on the Panthers with over 11 minutes left in the game.

Hernandez was ejected for making contact with an official while trying to join in a scuffle with the Panthers that started when Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu threw Cardinals running back James Conner down to the ground well after the whistle. Luvu was penalized, but Hernandez’s foul meant that the Cardinals wound up losing yardage in the exchange.

The Panthers led 10-3 at halftime, but the Cardinals drew even with a Kyler Murray touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.