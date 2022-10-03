49ers sign Willie Snead to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

San Francisco announced the club has signed receiver Willie Snead to the 53-man roster from its practice squad. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was placed on injured reserve as a corresponding move.

Snead spent time with the 49ers in training camp but did not make the roster at the end of August. He was on and off the team’s practice squad in September but did not appear in a game. He appeared in two games for the Panthers and seven games for the Raiders last season.

Al-Shaair is dealing with a knee injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan has said will keep him out for multiple weeks. He was ruled out for the game on Saturday.

The 49ers also elevated running back Tevin Coleman and receiver Malik Turner off the practice squad for Monday’s game.