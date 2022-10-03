Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable

Getty Images

The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game as he went 4-of-11 for 44 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown to help the Patriots to a 10-7 lead. Rodgers would return to go 19-of-24 for 207 yards and two touchdowns after the break, but his mind was on what went wrong after the win was in the books.

Rodgers noted that the Patriots were down to rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback and said that made the game a must win for the Packers because “you can’t be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback.” He also said he needs to be better to ensure that the Packers don’t find themselves in that position.

“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “And obviously, I’ve got to play better and will play better.”

The Packers will be in London to face a Giants team that saw both of its quarterbacks suffer injuries during their win on Sunday. Rodgers’ view on losing to the Patriots is probably similar to his view of losing in those circumstances, so the Packers will be looking for a sharper performance in Week Five.