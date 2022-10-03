Bengals place Drew Sample on injured reserve

Getty Images

After Bengals tight end Drew Sample hurt his knee in the second game of the season, word was that he needs surgery and will be out for months as he recovers.

The Bengals kept Sample on the active roster for their last two games despite that prognosis, but they’ve now moved to open up the roster spot. Sample was placed on injured reserve on Monday morning.

Sample, who was a 2019 second-round pick, started the first two games of the season and lost two yards on a pair of receptions. He had 56 catches for 460 yards and a touchdown over his first three seasons with the team.

Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox, and Devin Asiasi are the remaining tight ends on the active roster in Cincinnati.