Brett Favre hires former White House lawyer to handle welfare-fund fiasco

House January 6 Committee Holds Public Hearing
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has yet to be accused of criminal misconduct in connection with the diversion of federal welfare funds for pet projects — and Favre’s own pocket. But he’s apparently concerned about the manner in which the dominoes are falling.

According to Mike Allen of Axios.com, Favre has hired attorney Eric Herschmann to serve as lead counsel for his defense team. A person whose videotaped testimony periodically has appeared during the hearings of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Herchmann formerly served as a White House lawyer for Donald Trump.

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong,” Herschmann said, via Allen. “Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help.”

C’mon, Eric. Defense lawyers routinely represent people who are or may be factually guilty, hopeful that they can help their clients avoid being found legally guilty. Also, defense lawyers work by the hour. It’s always better to work for someone with the money to pay the invoices, regardless of innocence or guilt.

“To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct,” Herschmann said.

That declaration doesn’t mesh with text messages that create the impression Favre kept pushing for welfare funding even after being told by former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant that there were legality concerns regarding the money.

8 responses to “Brett Favre hires former White House lawyer to handle welfare-fund fiasco

  1. The texts tell the story, which does not bode well for Favre. I don’t see how ANY lawyer could argue his way out of a guilty finding. Greed will get you every time, eventually.

  2. Even if he was told there could be legality issues, was he told that there was definitely legal issues and it wasn’t allowed? I haven’t read that, and that is a loop hole. He only needs a crack. guilty people are found innocent all the time because lawyers find a crack.

  4. I don’t see how ANY lawyer could argue his way out of a guilty finding.
    ==========

    Better get your eyes checked.

  5. He knew he was stealing from the poorest state in the country. He also insinuated that it was a bad idea, but only went through with it after being told no one would find out

  6. While what Favre did might be despicable, he didn’t do anything ILLEGAL.

    At the end of the day, whoever in control of the funds made the decision. Seriously, Favre could text me 1,000 times to say I should blow all my retirement money on a Ferrari, but if I was dumb enough to do it, that’s on me.

  7. Perhaps Favre can convince the Packers’ “owners” to shell out some of that stock money for his defense.

  8. Herchmann is a know-nothing hack and he has an indefensible case here.

    Favre is such toast.

