Broncos’ Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Broncos feared yesterday that running back Javonte Williams had suffered a serious knee injury, and today those fears were realized.

Williams has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Williams leads the Broncos with 47 carries for 204 yards this season and has been more effective than the running back he has shared carries with, Melvin Gordon. Given Gordon’s ongoing fumbling problems, the Broncos would prefer not to keep feeding him the ball, but without Williams they’ll have little choice. Mike Boone will also see more carries with Williams out.

The 22-year-old Williams was a second-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft and was one of the top rookie running backs in the NFL last year.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Broncos’ Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL

  1. This sucks. He runs hard and fits the system. Now we have to turn to Me fumbles aka Melvin Gordon who cost us two losses already. SMH

  2. Melvin Gordon will get his fumbling under control. Hes better with volume. He was great as a charger

  4. Broncos need additional leadership on offense. Re-sign Phillip Lindsay off the Colts practice squad!

  5. They should just pluck Phillip Lindsay off the Colts practice squad and bring him back. He has 0 career fumbles unlike the turnover machine Gordon.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.