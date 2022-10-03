Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints - Media Activity - Hazelwood Centre
Getty Images

The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.

Murray made his 2022 debut on Sunday in London, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Saints against the Vikings.

In nine seasons, Murray has played for the Raiders, Vikings, Saints and Ravens. He has appeared in 169 games with 69 starts and has 1,517 touches for 6,926 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad

  1. If he played Sunday morning how exactly is he on the practice squad. I’m obviously missing something.

  2. How could the saints let that happen with Kamara’s health and pending probable suspension? He clearly outperformed Ingram as well. Saints have made totally stupid choices since Peyton bailed out. Winston as qb, giving away Gardner-Johnson, continuing to coddle Michael Thomas, and now this. The city needs to pitch a fit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.