Broncos will sign Latavius Murray off Saints’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos are signing Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

On Sunday, Denver lost running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. His injury left the Broncos with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone on the active roster, with Devine Ozigbo on the practice squad.

Murray made his 2022 debut on Sunday in London, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Saints against the Vikings.

In nine seasons, Murray has played for the Raiders, Vikings, Saints and Ravens. He has appeared in 169 games with 69 starts and has 1,517 touches for 6,926 yards and 52 touchdowns.