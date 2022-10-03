Cardinals open practice window for Colt McCoy, Antonio Hamilton, Antoine Wesley

Getty Images

The Cardinals may be getting some players back off of injured reserve soon.

The team announced on Monday that backup quarterback Colt McCoy, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, and receiver Antoine Wesley have all had their practice window opened as they return from injured reserve.

All three players have been on IR for four weeks. They now have 21 days to practice with the team before they must be placed on the 53-man roster or will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Notably, McCoy started three games for the Cardinals last season, going 2-1. In eight games, the veteran backup completed 75 percent of his passes for 740 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.