Cody Whitehair’s knee injury will sideline him for “some time”

Getty Images

Bears left guard Cody Whitehair will miss “some time” with a knee injury, coach Matt Eberflus announced Monday. Eberflus did not elaborate on whether the team will place Whitehair on injured reserve, but it seems likely.

Injured reserve requires a player to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

Whitehair played 27 of 62 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

“Cody’s going to miss some time. He has a knee injury,” Eberflus said, via video from the team. “We’re not exactly what that timeframe is right now. But going forward, we’ll be with that same lineup that we had, so we’ll see where that goes.

“But, yeah, the guy’s started 99 games and has missed two during that career, so you talk about tough. A guy that really shows Chicago Bear toughness. That’s Cody Whitehair. We’re going to miss him for a little bit of time.”

Lucas Patrick will replace Whitehair at left guard, with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Sam Mustipher at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

Whitehair joined the Bears in 2016 and has made 99 starts at several positions along the line. His two missed starts came in 2020 when he sat out one game with a calf injury and another on the COVID-19 reserve list.