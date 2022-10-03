Commanders don’t think the ship has sunk after 1-3 start

Getty Images

The good news for the Commanders is that Carson Wentz wasn’t sacked nine times by the Cowboys on Sunday, but the bad news is that they were still on the wrong side of a 25-10 final score.

The loss leaves the Commanders with a 1-3 record on the year and it’s not easy to go from there to the postseason under any circumstances. It’s all the more difficult when you only score 18 points over two weeks with a quarterback who doesn’t look like he has made any significant improvements over the last couple of seasons.

While others may be ready to write the team off, right tackle Sam Cosmi said that nothing has been decided after four weeks.

“Everything’s fixable,” Cosmi said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “The ship hasn’t sunk.”

The situation may be fixable, but the question of whether the Commanders have the right tools to do so will remain very much in doubt until they start rattling off wins. Even if the ship is still afloat, there’s little sign that’s around the corner.