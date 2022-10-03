Commanders will activate Brian Robinson

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson is eligible to come off the non-football injury list this week and head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the team will start the clock on his return to the active roster on Monday.

Robinson has been recovering from a pair of gunshot wounds he suffered during an attempt to rob him and all reports about that recovery have been positive. Robinson can practice for three weeks before the Commanders have to activate him or shut him down for the year and Rivera said that there’s a chance Robinson will get on the field against the Titans in Week Five.

“Hopefully it’s a nice shot in the arm and hopefully we get what we’re expecting to and that it’s another quality running back we’re looking for,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “We have to be smart how we handle him and we have to handle those expectations and handle what he’s going through physically and mentally. It’s a different set of circumstances. I don’t know of any other player I’ve coached that’s had to go through this.”

Robinson was a third-round pick this year and was on track for a significant role in the team’s offense before the late August shooting.