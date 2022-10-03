Cordarrelle Patterson will miss at least four weeks after going on injured reserve

Getty Images

Falcons running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be on the field for the next four weeks.

Patterson was placed on injured reserve today. That means he’ll miss at least four weeks.

Although Patterson has played in all four games this season, he has been dealing with a knee injury and he needs a minor procedure.

Patterson is the Falcons’ leading rusher with 58 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and he also has four catches for 28 yards and one kickoff return for 27 yards.