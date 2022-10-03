Dan Campbell: I believe Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job

USA TODAY Sports

Through four games, the Lions are a statistical anomaly in that they are first in points scored and total yards, but dead last in points allowed and yards allowed.

That’s an indication that if Detroit’s defense were even just a little better, the club would have a better record than the 1-3 it sports right now.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell said Detroit is going to make some changes by moving personnel around and simplifying the defensive scheme. But changing coordinators — as Campbell did last year by demoting Anthony Lynn in-season before Lynn departed the organization after the year — is not on the table for now.

“I’ve had to do this before and I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s what was the cause of it. And I don’t believe it is,” Campbell said. “I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job and he gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense. I just do.”

Glenn and Campbell were teammates for a year with the Cowboys and coached together with the Saints from 2016-2020.

With Glenn as defensive coordinator in 2021, the Lions finished 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. But last year, the club was also 22nd in total yards and 25th in points scored.

Campbell reiterated that he thinks the talent still fits Glenn’s scheme. We’ll see what new wrinkles the Lions come up with in Week Five when the club faces the Patriots. But it’s clear that something has to change for Detroit to get more wins in 2022.