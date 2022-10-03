Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster

Getty Images

Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks.

A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.

Huntley ran 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win. He spent all of last season on the practice squad after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent and made his regular season debut in Week Two.

Fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier had 10 carries for 84 yards on Sunday and he will split the work in the backfield with Huntley while Patterson is out of the picture.