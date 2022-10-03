Giants-Packers game finally gives London a matchup of two teams with winning records

Sunday’s Giants-Packers game will be the NFL’s 32nd regular-season game in London. And the first to match up two teams with winning records.

With the Giants and Packers both at 3-1, the league has finally ended a long streak of sending mediocre or worse games to London, where the NFL is eager to build a large fan base.

Ten London games have matched up two teams with losing records, while the other 21 London games have had one team with a winning record or a .500 record, but not until Giants-Packers on Sunday have both teams had a winning record.

The NFL sometimes sends bad teams to London because those teams struggle to fill their home stadiums and don’t mind giving up a home game to play overseas: That’s why the Packers have never played in London before, as their fan base buys tickets both at Lambeau Field and on the road. But sometimes the London games are just the victims of bad luck, with the games looking good on paper when they’re scheduled, only to have the teams playing in London struggle early in the season.

Here are the 32 London games so far, with the teams’ records heading into the game:

2007: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)
2008: Chargers (3-4) vs. Saints (3-4)
2009: Patriots (4-2) vs. Buccaneers (0-6)
2010: Broncos (2-5) vs. 49ers (1-6)
2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)
2012: Patriots (4-3) vs. Rams (3-4)
2013: Steelers (0-3) vs. Vikings (0-3)
2013: 49ers (5-2) vs. Jaguars (0-7)
2014: Dolphins (1-2) vs. Raiders (0-3)
2014: Lions (5-2) vs. Falcons (2-5)
2014: Cowboys (6-3) vs. Jaguars (1-8)
2015: Jets (2-1) vs. Dolphins (1-2)
2015: Bills (3-3) vs. Jaguars (1-5)
2015: Lions (1-6) vs. Chiefs (2-5)
2016: Colts (1-2) vs. Jaguars (0-3)
2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)
2016: Washington (4-3) vs. Bengals (3-4)
2017: Jaguars (1-1) vs. Ravens (2-0)
2017: Saints (1-2) vs. Dolphins (1-1)
2017: Cardinals (3-3) vs. Rams (4-2)
2017: Vikings (5-2) vs. Browns (0-7)
2018: Seahawks (2-3) vs. Raiders (1-4)
2018: Titans (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)
2018: Jaguars (3-4) vs. Eagles (3-4)
2019: Raiders (2-2) vs. Bears (3-1)
2019: Buccaneers (2-3) vs. Panthers (3-2)
2019: Bengals (0-7) vs. Rams (4-3)
2019: Texans (5-3) vs. Jaguars (4-4)
2021: Jets (1-3) vs. Falcons (1-3)
2021: Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jaguars (0-5)
2022: Vikings (2-1) vs. Saints (1-2)
2022: Giants (3-1) vs. Packers (3-1)

  1. The London games are really tough on the “home team”, who have to travel thousands of miles just to be acclaimed as the “home team” instead of playing the game in their home stadium; and are even tougher on West Coast teams, who need to fly 5,400 miles EACH WAY. My team, the Rams, were both: the home team for all four of the games they have played in London (2012, 2016, 2017, and 2019), and flying 5400 miles each way, just to be the “home team”. (Granted, in 2012 they were based in St. Louis, “only” 4200 miles each way.)

  3. Yeah, but only one of those teams has a healthy QB. Winning records standing alone won’t ensure a competitive game.

