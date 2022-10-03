Giants to sign A.J. Klein

Getty Images

The Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Klein is expected to start on the practice squad.

He had several suitors, per Fowler, but Klein chose to reunite with General Manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. They were together in Buffalo.

The Bills released Klein in March in a cost-cutting move.

He appeared in 31 games with 15 starts the past two seasons, but he had only four starts in 2021, recording 35 total tackles with four tackles for loss.

Klein, 31, spent his first four seasons with the Panthers before playing three years for the Saints and two with the Bills. He has played 134 games with 80 starts.