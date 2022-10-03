Giants to sign A.J. Klein

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Klein is expected to start on the practice squad.

He had several suitors, per Fowler, but Klein chose to reunite with General Manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. They were together in Buffalo.

The Bills released Klein in March in a cost-cutting move.

He appeared in 31 games with 15 starts the past two seasons, but he had only four starts in 2021, recording 35 total tackles with four tackles for loss.

Klein, 31, spent his first four seasons with the Panthers before playing three years for the Saints and two with the Bills. He has played 134 games with 80 starts.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Giants to sign A.J. Klein

  2. Surprised it took so long to get signed. He was cut to save money, not performance related.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.