Jamison Crowder broke his ankle Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2022, 11:23 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is looking at a lengthy stay on the injured reserve list.

Crowder was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg during Sunday’s win over the Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Crowder broke his ankle and is having other tests to determine any other injuries he might have suffered.

Crowder signed with the Bills this year and caught six passes for 60 yards in the first four games.

The Bills also put Isaiah McKenzie in the concussion protocol after he was injured on Sunday and that left them with three available receivers. If Jake Kumerow is not going to be back from his ankle injury this week, they’ll likely need to add outside help before taking on the Steelers.

  3. The Bills will just put Knox out there to catch at TE. It will be the usual cast of WRs (Diggs, Davis, McKenzie) with help from Knox. Same setup as the end of last year basically

  4. Bills got flagged for a shoulder to chest hit during the dolphins game but no flag for an actual helmet to helmet hit on McKenzie. I’m sure the Baltimore db will receive a $10k fine, so we’ll consider it even.

