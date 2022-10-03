Justin Hollins, Takk McKinley get into it on Rams sideline

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Two Rams players were caught by the ESPN broadcast in a heated argument on the sideline.

Linebacker Justin Hollins and defensive lineman Takk McKinley exchanged words and bowed up on each other before several teammates intervened, separating the two players.

Director of football affairs Jacques McClendon got McKinley away from the position group for a chat.

It is unknown what started the disagreement.

Things have heated up on the field between the division rivals, too, with some extracurriculars.

The 49ers lead 17-9 with 8:38 remaining after Robbie Gould missed a 42-yard field goal. The Rams are 0-for-3 in the red zone and the 49ers are 0-for-1 in the red zone.

The 49ers have ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who entered the game questionable with a foot injury.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Justin Hollins, Takk McKinley get into it on Rams sideline

  3. Amazing how Stafford was able to break a career of being a loser last year and then coming full circle back to loser this year. But he will always have that ring despite the other 18 years or so of losing in the league.

  4. Thomas Dimitroff has had some terrible draft picks and some big-time busts since he arrived in Atlanta before the 2008 NFL draft, but Takk McKinley will go down as the biggest bust of the Thomas Dimitroff era

    He was often injured and always with a terrible attitude. He was so toxic that many simply blamed an undiagnosed mental illness for his outbursts – especially those seen on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.