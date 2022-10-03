Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett: We’ll see where we are on Wednesday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly will be hindered by the shoulder injury suffered in last Monday’s car accident for the next two to four weeks. However, he could be back by Sunday, when the Browns host the Chargers.

“I don’t know about that specific report,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “I would just tell you I want to get to Wednesday. I know he is feeling better so we will see where we are come Wednesday.”

Stefanski said the same thing about defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who like Garrett missed Sunday’s loss to the Falcons due to injury.

“Until we get to Wednesday, I think it is probably premature,” Stefanski said regarding Clowney.

Obviously, it would be nice for the 2-2 Browns to have either. It would be better to have both.