Longtime Ravens corner Jimmy Smith announces his retirement

Getty Images

Cornerback Jimmy Smith has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Smith held a press conference at the Ravens facility on Monday to make the announcement. He was a 2011 first-round pick by the team and played his entire career in Baltimore.

Smith played 128 regular season games and 10 playoff games for Ravens. The latter number includes their Super Bowl XLVII win over the 49ers and Smith made a couple of key plays to thwart passes to wide receiver Michael Crabtree at the end of that win.

On Monday, Smith said he was proud to have spent his whole career with one team and said the toll of numerous injuries over the years was the reason why he’s decided not to continue playing.

“Ultimately, my body,” Smith said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Smith had 374 tackles, 14 interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interception returns for touchdowns in his regular season career. He had 19 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in his playoff appearances.