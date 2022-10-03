Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield’s our QB, we have to find ways to help him

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s fresh start with the Panthers hasn’t gone well thus far, but there’s no quarterback change in sight.

That was the message from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at his Monday press conference. Rhule said on Sunday that he never considered pulling Mayfield during a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and he said on Monday that he’ll be sticking with Mayfield for their Week Five game against the 49ers.

“I think Baker’s our quarterback. . . . We have to continue to find ways to help him,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

The answer might be a different one if the Panthers had a viable option, but third-round pick Matt Corral is out for the year and Rhule confirmed Sam Darnold is not ready to return from a high-ankle sprain. Rhule said Darnold could return to practice next week, but P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason are the only other quarterbacks currently available to play.

Mayfield will get more time as a result, but more of the same on the field will make it difficult for the Panthers to resist a change regardless of who else is around.