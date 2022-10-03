Matt Rhule on job security: I’m not making this about me

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT
The Panthers are 1-3 to start this season and 11-26 since Matt Rhule became their head coach in 2020, so it was inevitable that questions about his job security would start to be asked.

Monday’s press conference featured the start of them. Rhule responded to a query about his future with the organization by saying that he won’t be making himself the focus of any thoughts about the team.

“If I make this about me, I’m not being the type of coach I want to be,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Rhule also said that he has not discussed his future with Panthers owner David Tepper recently, but there probably isn’t much need for a heart-to-heart about where things stand. The Panthers aren’t winning and they don’t appear to be making any progress toward becoming a consistent winner, so there’s not much else of relevance on the table in Carolina.

