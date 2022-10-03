Melvin Gordon: No excuse for fumbling

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT
USA Today Sports

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon‘s issues hanging onto the football continued to be a problem on Sunday.

Gordon fumbled for the fourth time this season in the second quarter of Denver’s game against the Raiders and Amik Robertson returned it for a touchdown that wound up looming large in a game the Broncos lost 32-23. Gordon also fumbled in the season finale last year and he said after Sunday’s loss that there’s “no excuse” for his inability to secure the football.

“My job is to go out there and make plays, hold onto the ball and to help put this team in the best position to win. I didn’t do that today. But I’ll be all right,” Gordon said, via Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post.

Diminishing Gordon’s role in the offense until he shows he’s able to avoid coughing the ball up might not be an option for the Broncos. Javonte Williams was carted off with a potentially serious knee injury on Sunday and any absence would leave Gordon as the top back on the depth chart in Denver.

4 responses to “Melvin Gordon: No excuse for fumbling

  2. “I’ll be alright.” What a joke. The guy has fumbled in 5 straight games (going back to last season). He is not “alright.” He cannot run the ball again this season. This is the same guy to ran out of bounds last season to try to get to 1000 yards and cost his team a win.

  3. He is becoming a serious liability. He already cost them 1 game and hurt them badly in a 2nd loss. It’s only been 4 games.

  4. Boone may be up. Limited playing time in his career, but he still averages 5.6 per carry which should be at least worth a shot.

