Monday Night Football: 49ers run away from Rams, 24-9

Posted by Charean Williams on October 3, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers recorded their seventh consecutive regular-season victory over the Rams, winning 24-9 on Monday Night Football.

Both teams are 2-2, as are the Cardinals and the Seahawks in the NFC West.

San Francisco had 327 yards to 257 for the Rams. The 49ers sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, dominating the Rams’ makeshift offensive line hard hit by injuries, and forced him into two turnovers.

Stafford now has taken 16 sacks this season.

He was 30-of-46 for 241 yards and threw an interception that Talanoa Hufanga returned 52 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six gave the 49ers a 24-9 lead with 6:27 left.

It was the 28th pick-six of Stafford’s career, including the four he threw last season in his first season with the Rams.

Stafford’s lost fumble with 1:49 remaining ended the Rams’ final comeback hope.

The Rams went 0-for-3 in the red zone, had a long play of 18 yards and couldn’t find a consistent receiving threat outside of Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee. Kupp had a career-high 14 catches but for only 122 yards, and Higbee had 10 receptions for 73 yards.

Samson Ebukam and Nick Bosa each had two sacks for the 49ers, and Ebukam forced the fumble that Stafford lost.

Deebo Samuel starred on offense, with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. His score covered 57 yards and was one of the top plays in the league this season.

Jeff Wilson had 18 carries for 74 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown run.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 16-of-27 for 239 yards and the touchdown pass to Samuel.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Monday Night Football: 49ers run away from Rams, 24-9

  1. Great game!

    Without overlooking Deebo’s highlight play and Wilson’s run, so much has to be said about the defense.

    For a lot of you this is your first time seeing our emerging star Safety- Talanoa “Huff” Hufanga. Kid is a baller. The D-line as always shined and I’m glad to see the offense get into a rhythm on a few drives.

    Still early, still tempered, always Faithful.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  2. Niners complete dominance of the rams continues.

    Aaron Donald = overrated and still pretending not to know who Deebo Samuel is.

    Jalen Ramsey = OVERRATED

    Rams are trash.

  5. Nobody’s surprised that they lose to SF again. But the Rams have bigger problems than always being run over by the Niners.

    Rams have Van Jefferson coming back, and maybe Odell at the end of the year. Maybe that will inject some life into their offense.

    But right now they have the league’s worst running game and their offense has more turnovers than touchdowns on the season.
    Offensive line injuries, only two reliable receivers and Stafford playing poorly.

    Must be also said that Allen Robinson is just taking up space on the field. Rams player acquisitions have usually worked out, but this looks like an awful free agency decision.

  6. Looks like a new superbowl champ this year in the long run of one n dones … who was it n when that somebody had gotten two in a row ??

  7. Congrats Clara on your regular season win. Clearly you get a little stage fright when the bright lights come in the post season. 20-17.

  9. canadianpatsfan says:
    October 3, 2022 at 11:22 pm
    Looks like a new superbowl champ this year in the long run of one n dones … who was it n when that somebody had gotten two in a row ??
    ———-
    Too soon to rule them out. Too good of a team unlike the fraud in Seattle

  11. Stafford now only three pick sixes from tying the NFL record of 31.
    He trails only Brett Favre and Dan Marino, is currently tied with Joe Namath, and just passed Peyton Manning and Drew Brees who both had 27.
    All of those guys are Hall of Famers or are soon to be enshrined.
    Stafford, not so much…

  12. canadianpatsfan says:
    October 3, 2022 at 11:22 pm
    Looks like a new superbowl champ this year in the long run of one n dones … who was it n when that somebody had gotten two in a row ??

    83Rate This
    —-
    last one was the patriots in ’04 and ’05, close teams were the Chiefs who won in 2020, lost SB in 2021, Seahawks who won in 2013 but lost in 2014 SB

    NE also won in 2016 SB, lost in 2017 SB, but won again in 2018 SB

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.