Monday Night Football: Javon Kinlaw is inactive, but Arik Armstead is dressed

Getty Images

The 49ers had already ruled out five players Saturday, and they listed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) among their inactives Monday.

Kinlaw returned to a limited practice Saturday after missing Thursday and Friday, but he will not play in Monday Night Football. He has two tackles in three games.

The 49ers will have defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who also was questionable. Armstead has a foot injury, but he is dressed.

The team already had listed receiver Danny Gray (hip), safety Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) as out for tonight. Offensive lineman Nick Zakelj is the only healthy scratch.

The Rams’ inactives are left guard David Edwards (concussion), center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Bryce Perkins and cornerback Shaun Jolly.