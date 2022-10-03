NFL is enjoying an unprecedented run of close games

USA TODAY Sports

Through four weeks (after tonight), the NFL season has been as exciting as ever. Maybe more exciting than ever.

There’s a reason for it. According to the league, there have been 49 games within one score in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most ever through four weeks of a season.

In Week Four, every game except Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV rematch between the Chiefs and Buccaneers were one-score games in the fourth quarter. Fourteen games, all within one score in the fourth quarter.

That ties the all-time record. The record can be set if, tonight, the Rams and 49ers are in a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

It’s making for an unpredictable and exciting season, with only one unbeaten team and no teams with more than three losses. Everyone is alive. Anyone can make a run. Any team can win any game.

It may drive those of us who are supposed to know what’s going to happen crazy, but as a fan it’s the best kind of season the NFL can have.