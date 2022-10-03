Nyheim Hines: Colts have a new quarterback every year, so we have growing pains

Getty Images

Colts running back Nyheim Hines has been in Indianapolis since 2018, and he’s never had the same quarterback two years in a row: It was Andrew Luck his rookie season, followed by Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Matt Ryan this year.

Hines said after Sunday’s loss to the Titans that a lack of continuity makes it tough for the Colts’ offense to get off to a strong start to the season.

“Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback,” Hines said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “So each year we have growing pains while we sit here and watch Tennessee, which has had [Ryan] Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we’re restarting and we have to turn the page.”

Hines would love to see the Colts get one quarterback who establishes himself for years to come.

“So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we play have an established guy, but that doesn’t matter. We have figured it out and we will figure it out,” Hines said.

Unfortunately for the Colts, Ryan isn’t looking like a long-term answer either. The 37-year-old Ryan is tied for the league lead in interceptions and is playing some of the worst football of his career. It shouldn’t be surprising to anyone if the Colts have yet another new quarterback next year.