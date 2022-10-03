Report: Kenny Pickett becomes the new QB1 in Pittsburgh

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

After benching starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett in an eventual loss to the Jets, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn’t say whether Pickett would start the Week Five game at Buffalo.

Pickett reportedly will.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are expected to start Pickett on Sunday.

It’s no surprise, and it’s why Trubisky got the first crack at the job. It’s much easier to go from veteran to first-round rookie than first-round rookie to veteran.

Now that Pickett is in, he’s here to stay. Unless and until the Steelers bottom out this year and then can draft one of the franchise quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Fans of the team may not like that. But if the team is bad enough to have a top pick, the fans may be ready to move on from Pickett.

Hell, they’ll also be ready to move on from Tomlin. Because there’s a segment of the fan base that inexplicably wants a coaching change whenever any adversity strikes.

Adversity has struck. The team has lost three in a row. With the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles looming, three could become seven.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Report: Kenny Pickett becomes the new QB1 in Pittsburgh

  1. It just makes me wonder what they saw in Trubisky that made them waste the money. Rudolph could have got them to this point for less!

  3. I feel for him. If his opponents were Washington, Carolina, Indy, New Orleans I’d say sure. Kids gonna get destroyed.

  4. Welcome to the NFL, kid. Even Peyton Manning and John Elway had rocky rookie years. Pickett has potential – here’s hoping his last name doesn’t become a synonym for interceptions

  5. Like it! Find out what we have with Kenny. He plays good and makes improvements throughout the year, then great! We have our guy. If not then we should “unfortunately” be drafting early for a QB again. In a better projected QB class.

  6. So the Steelers are going on the road to Buffalo this week… and instead of playing the guy that practiced against their D all last year… Tomlin is putting in a rookie that threw 3 INTs in a half last week and lost to the Jets?

  8. So let me get this straight, 3 interceptions is enough to get you a starting job in Pittsburgh?? This should be interesting.

  9. Despite the loss the team did look more alive with Pickett in. The two interceptions resulted from fail catch tips though were still ill advised throws. I expect more dynamic offense from Pittsburgh however it seems with their current OC the offense will still be handicapped even with multiple playmakers. I think that George Pickens kid will be a baller at least.

  10. Seems like Trubisky, Mayfield, Wilson, and Jones Boys (Mac and Daniel) are in a five-way battle to dethrone Ryan Leaf.

  11. I believe to my bones that if the Steelers fired Tomlin, it would be good for both of them in the same way the Eagles firing Andy Reid was good for both of them.

  16. I think he played well for his first time out and has a ton of potential. Ran and made sone nice throws too.

  18. In 2006, when Romo replaced Bleedsloe in the 2nd half against the Giants, he also threw 3 interceptions but you knew by watching he was a guy that would give you a chance. It’s just too bad his career was tarnished by having Jason Garrett as a coach.

  19. 2 Tips passes and a hail mary interception doesn’t really count as 3 real ints by Pickett despite what the stats say.

  21. Firing Tomlin would be the biggest mistake since the 60s for them. I can’t believe they are even thinking of it.

  23. It just shows that your head coach is only as good as his starting quarterback.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.