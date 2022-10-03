Report: Kenny Pickett becomes the new QB1 in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

After benching starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett in an eventual loss to the Jets, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn’t say whether Pickett would start the Week Five game at Buffalo.

Pickett reportedly will.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are expected to start Pickett on Sunday.

It’s no surprise, and it’s why Trubisky got the first crack at the job. It’s much easier to go from veteran to first-round rookie than first-round rookie to veteran.

Now that Pickett is in, he’s here to stay. Unless and until the Steelers bottom out this year and then can draft one of the franchise quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Fans of the team may not like that. But if the team is bad enough to have a top pick, the fans may be ready to move on from Pickett.

Hell, they’ll also be ready to move on from Tomlin. Because there’s a segment of the fan base that inexplicably wants a coaching change whenever any adversity strikes.

Adversity has struck. The team has lost three in a row. With the Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, and Eagles looming, three could become seven.