Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: He doesn’t flinch

Zach Wilson wasn’t perfect in his first start of the 2022 season, but the Jets quarterback delivered a win.

The Jets trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter before Wilson led them on a pair of touchdown drives that resulted in a 24-20 road win for the AFC East club. Wilson was 10-of-12 for 128 yards and a touchdown during a comeback that was capped off by Breece Hall‘s touchdown run in the final minute.

After the game, Wilson said it was an “ugly win” but ” some of the most fun I’ve had playing football.” Head coach Robert Saleh focused on Wilson’s ability to come through in the clutch after throwing two interceptions and watching the Steelers score 20 straight points after the Jets took an early lead.

“The young man doesn’t flinch,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Both of the Jets’ wins this season have come via furious comebacks in the fourth quarter and that’s not going to be a winning strategy over the long term. Finding a way to get Wilson’s fourth quarter heroics to show up all afternoon would be a better strategy and we’ll see if the Jets can employ it against the Dolphins next weekend.