Russell Wilson has a right shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice.

If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited, due to a right shoulder injury.

Various tweets from late Monday afternoon suggested that Wilson would officially be described as “sore” on the injury report, which obviously isn’t an acceptable designation. The official designation is indeed right shoulder. And that’s a fair important body part for a right-handed quarterback.

Not practicing in the practice that didn’t happen on Monday was linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety Caden Sterns (hip, chest), and running back Javonte Williams (knee). (Williams reportedly is out for the year, with a torn ACL and other knee damage.)

The Broncos host the Colts on Thursday night.