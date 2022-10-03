Shaquille Leonard ruled out for Thursday night

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard‘s 2022 debut turned out to be a brief appearance in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and it will be at least Week Six before he is back in the lineup.

Leonard suffered a concussion in the second quarter of the 24-17 loss and the team said on Monday that he will not play against the Broncos on Thursday night. He missed the first three games of the year while working his way back from June back surgery.

Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis is also in the concussion protocol and will not play this week.

While they’ve ruled those two players out, the Colts will wait to make a call on running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor injured his ankle on Sunday and his availability for Thursday is uncertain.