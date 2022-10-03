Tom Brady discloses he has gotten treatment on his right shoulder, after last night’s hit

USA Today Sports

This year, Tom Brady‘s podcast has become a far more reliable and comprehensive source of information regarding his health than anything generated by the Buccaneers.

On the latest episode of Let’s Go! from SiriusXM, Brady said a lot more about his latest injury than he did after last night’s loss to the Chiefs.

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady told Jim Gray. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years. So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

The injury, which happened on a sack that resulted in a fumble, affected Brady’s right (throwing) shoulder. Brady undoubtedly will play against the Falcons on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether and to what extent he’ll practice.

The biggest question continues to be whether these bumps and bruises pile up, given that he won’t recover from them like he once did.