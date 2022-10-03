Tom Brady: “I’ll be all right, it’s football”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got banged around on Sunday night. After taking a sack, his arm seemed to be bothering him, to the point that backup Blaine Gabbert was starting to get loosened up.

Brady kept going, as he always does. He played well, as he always does.

After the game, he declared himself to be fine. As he always does.

“I’ll be all right,” Brady told reporters, “it’s football.”

He already has a lingering finger injury. It will be interesting to see if the next injury report reveals an arm injury.

But here’s the most interesting thing, by far. How much more wear and tear can a 45-year-and-two-month-old quarterback take?

He’s stretching the rubber band beyond all limits. He has taken the tank well past E. He’s in uncharted waters, for himself and for all of us.

As a coach told me several years ago, Brady will have his arm into his fifties. But when the legs can’t move as quickly as they once did to get away from defenders, he’ll get hit. He’ll get hurt. He’ll eventually decide that he has indeed too old for this shit.

We assume he’ll be able to walk away on his own terms. He’s got 13 more regular season games plus the postseason before he can.

Assuming he doesn’t come back for 2023.