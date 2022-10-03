Tua Tagovailoa investigation includes, among other things, whether the doctors watched the video

USA TODAY Sports

Not much is being said about the specifics of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter the September 25 game between Buffalo and Miami. As the investigation proceeds, there’s one very specific question to be asked.

Did the doctors review the video of Tua wobbling and stumbling after his head struck the ground?

On Sunday, the NFL confirmed that the concussion protocol requires review of the available video. On the question of whether the doctors actually reviewed the video, the league said, “The review will determine whether the protocol was followed.”

It would be strange, to say the least, if the doctors didn’t watch the video. It would help explain the decision of the NFL Players Association to fire the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant for, reportedly, not understanding his role. Not watching the video when it’s his role to watch the video would seem to constitute not knowing his role.

At this point, it’s unknown whether the doctors did or didn’t watch the video. However, no one from the league or the NFLPA has told us that the doctors definitely watched the video. If the answer is, “Yes, they did,” that would be easy to say. If they didn’t, that will be a major issue for the league and the NFLPA to rectify moving forward.

Regardless, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills has said that there will be full transparency regarding the outcome of the investigation.