Vikings: Lewis Cine to stay in London for initial recovery process

Getty Images

Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will remain in London as he begins the recovery process for the fractured ankle he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Saints.

“After suffering an injury in yesterday’s game, Lewis Cine was immediately transported to a local hospital where he underwent a successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 4,” the Vikings said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Following surgery, Lewis will remain in London to continue his initial recovery process before returning to Minnesota at the appropriate time. A member of the Vikings medical staff will also stay in London until Lewis returns.

“Head coach Kevin O’Connell and members of the Vikings organization have been in constant communication with Lewis, who is in great spirits.”

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg.

Cine was the 32nd overall pick of the 2022 draft. He was mainly playing special teams snaps before suffering the injury on Sunday.