With Sam Darnold eligible to return, Matt Rhule doesn’t have any thoughts about a possible QB change

Getty Images

The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference.

Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted down or tipped at the line, including one that went off J.J. Watt‘s hands for an interception to set up a key Arizona touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished the day 22-of-36 for 197 yards and Rhule was asked after the game if he considered making a change at quarterback.

Rhule said he didn’t consider that, but the equation could change in the near future. Sam Darnold is now eligible to come off injured reserve and he gives the team another option at quarterback, although Rhule declined to speculate about the chances of the Panthers going down that road.

“I don’t have any thoughts on anything moving forward yet,” Rhule said. “I can really talk right now about this game. I don’t know anything in terms of anybody health wise so I can’t make any comments on that. I think for me right now, obviously, we are going to go back. We are going to watch the tape. We are going to try to get these things corrected. Usually on Mondays, I can give you guys some better answers in terms of exactly what we will try to do moving forward.”

As poorly as the Panthers offense played on Sunday, they were still tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals rattled off 16 straight points. With Rhule’s seat getting hotter and hotter, all possibilities should be on the table as the Panthers try to find wins in the coming weeks.