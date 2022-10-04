49ers release Willie Snead

Getty Images

The 49ers have released receiver Willie Snead, the team announced on Tuesday.

San Francisco had just signed Snead from its practice squad to the 53-man roster on Monday, in advance of the team’s eventual victory over the Rams.

Snead was active, but did not play a snap in the contest.

Last year, Snead appeared in nine games between the Panthers and Raiders. He caught four passes for 38 yards, also playing some special teams for the Raiders.

Snead joined the 49ers during training camp in early August. He has been on and off the practice squad since roster cuts at the end of the preseason.

The 49ers do have an opening on their practice squad, so Snead could rejoin that unit.