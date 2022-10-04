Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: These things we’re seeing from him are special

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another classic performance in his young career with Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, highlighted by his magical second-quarter touchdown throw to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes has made countless incredible plays and throws since he became a starting quarterback in 2018. And head coach Andy Reid said Monday that he’s essentially told the players to not ever let it get old to them.

“I talked to the guys, like I mentioned last night, [and told them] just don’t take it for granted,” Reid said in his Monday news conference. “These things are special, some of these things we’re seeing from him, so appreciate them but it’s unique so enjoy every one of them. But it’s not something that a lot of people have that advantage of being a part of.

“With that, I mean that throw was incredible. The throw to [Travis] Kelce is the one that might get looked over a little bit down the middle of the field. I mean that throw and that catch were ridiculous and there were a couple other ones in there that were really good. I mean the one naked play where he kind of hung onto it on third down and threw it up to JuJu [Smith-Schuster], I mean that was another good one. He had a very good game and I know the stats show that and some of the things he’s done historically have made history and [he] will continue to do that.”

Reid added the best thing about Mahomes is that he’s always trying to get better.

“That’s what I appreciate the most,” Reid said. “I mean he’s not sitting there patting himself on the back. He keeps moving forward and wanting to get even better.”

Mahomes finished the game 23-of-37 passing for 249 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Chiefs’ next test will be against the Raiders next week on Monday night.