Bailey Zappe: I’m just treating it like any other week

The Patriots said last week that they’re taking it day by day with Mac Jones‘ recovery from an ankle injury and there’s been no sign that things will be any different this week, so it will likely be several days before we know if he has a shot of returning for their Week Five game against the Lions.

If Jones isn’t able to play, rookie Bailey Zappe could be in line for his first NFL start. Zappe relieved Brian Hoyer on Sunday after Hoyer suffered a concussion and went 10-of-15 for 99 yards and a touchdown in New England’s overtime loss to the Packers.

On Monday, Zappe said on WEEI that he isn’t trying to handle things any differently this week because of the possibility that he’ll be starting.

“Really, I’m just treating it like every other week. I’m preparing ever day like I have the last three or four weeks,” Zappe said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’m going to continue to work with my teammates, work with my coaches, and continue to watch film, get into the game plan, and get ready for whatever role it is for me on Sunday.”

The Patriots don’t have a quarterback on their practice squad, so they will likely need to bring someone in to back Zappe up this week unless they are convinced that Jones will be cleared to play in the coming days.