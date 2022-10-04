Bank of America Stadium will serve as early voting site

Getty Images

Bank of America Stadium will serve as an early voting site after the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approved the site for use later this month.

The Panthers announced the stadium will host 17 days of early voting, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. That 17-day span includes a game day, with the Panthers hosting the Buccaneers on Oct. 23. (The Panthers also had early voting and a game simultaneously in 2020).

The hosting is a continuation of the organization’s efforts to increase voting participation.

In 2020, nearly 13,000 citizens used the facility to vote.

“We’re excited to again work with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to offer our location as an early polling site for this year’s election cycle,” Panthers president Kristi Coleman said in a statement. “In 2020, we welcomed almost 13,000 people for early voting, and opening the venue again offers another opportunity to use our platforms to help educate, register and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community.”

For more information on the organization’s “Your Vote Counts” efforts and links to voting information for both North Carolina and South Carolina, visit Panthers.com/YOURVOTECOUNTS.