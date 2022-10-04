Bank of America Stadium will serve as early voting site

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT
Bank of America Stadium will serve as an early voting site after the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approved the site for use later this month.

The Panthers announced the stadium will host 17 days of early voting, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. That 17-day span includes a game day, with the Panthers hosting the Buccaneers on Oct. 23. (The Panthers also had early voting and a game simultaneously in 2020).

The hosting is a continuation of the organization’s efforts to increase voting participation.

In 2020, nearly 13,000 citizens used the facility to vote.

“We’re excited to again work with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to offer our location as an early polling site for this year’s election cycle,” Panthers president Kristi Coleman said in a statement. “In 2020, we welcomed almost 13,000 people for early voting, and opening the venue again offers another opportunity to use our platforms to help educate, register and mobilize voters in the Carolinas. This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community.”

For more information on the organization’s “Your Vote Counts” efforts and links to voting information for both North Carolina and South Carolina, visit Panthers.com/YOURVOTECOUNTS.

11 responses to “Bank of America Stadium will serve as early voting site

  1. If only they could vote for the Panthers starting QB. I bet “None of the above” wins in a landslide.

    If they’re stockpiling QB busts, might as well sign Josh Rosen.

  3. I’m not a political person, but good to see there is an early voting site, of this central location, for those who can use it. Hopefully, the people who can and need it, will use it to cast their vote.

  4. Seems excessive. In 17 days they will serve the same number of people as they do beer sales in 30 minutes during game day. All for it though. Just big

  6. Rumor is they’ll install grass for the early voting, but bring back the artificial turf for the games.

  7. All stadiums through the country should be used on Election Day. In person voting at the polls is best. All of this early voting, mail in voting et,al should go away.

  8. “convenient” ? Never in my 58 years have I been to a stadium I would call convenient. Where were they voting before? I’m guessing a church or school that was close by.

  9. What a waste to use a multi-hundred-million-dollar stadium for voting. What was wrong with those disposable/recylable ballot boxes that you could just place anywhere, remove from anywhere, drop off as many votes as you wanted, remove as many votes as you wanted, etc that were used to perfection in the 2020 elections.

  10. Hal Marshall Center downtown never has a wait for early voting and the most I’ve ever seen there at one time is 2 others voting. What’s Teppers deal.

  11. Pleasantly surprised only one sore loser weighed in on a voting thread. #progress

