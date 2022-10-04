Broncos place Randy Gregory, Javonte Williams on injured reserve

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory suffered a less severe knee injury than running back Javonte Williams in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, but he’s joining Williams on the injured reserve list.

The Broncos officially placed both players on the list Tuesday. Williams is out for the year after tearing his ACL and suffering other damage to his knee, but Gregory is expected to return after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

Gregory will miss at least four games as a result of the move.

As reported on Monday, the Broncos signed running back Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad to fill one of the open roster spots. The other one remains open for them to make another addition before facing the Colts on Thursday night.