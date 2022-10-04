Browns place Jerome Ford on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford will be out of action for an extended period of time.

The Browns announced that they have placed Ford on injured reserve. The fifth-round pick injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Ford played exclusively on special teams in the first four games of the season. He returned six kickoffs for 145 yards and was credited with one tackle during his time on the field.

The Browns planned to have Jakeem Grant handle their return work this season, but he tore his Achilles this summer. Demetric Felton has experience as a kickoff returner and could return to that role with Ford out of action.

No move was made to fill Ford’s roster spot, but the Browns did announce a pair of practice squad moves. Defensive end Sam Kamara has joined the club while defensive end Curtis Weaver has been let go.