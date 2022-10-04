Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Getty Images

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week.

But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Thus, the Eagles are signing free agent kicker Cameron Dicker to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team cut tight end Dalton Keene from the practice squad earlier in the day to make room.

Dicker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent this spring and finished camp with the Ravens.

He went 13-of-15 on field goals and 49-of-50 on extra points for the University of Texas last season. Dicker also averaged 46.8 yards per punt in 2021 with the Longhorns.

Dicker has never kicked in a regular-season game.