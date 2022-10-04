Coleman Shelton has high-ankle sprain; Jordan Fuller a strained hamstring

Getty Images

The Rams were forced to play their third-string center for 58 of 74 snaps against the 49ers, and Jeremiah Kolone might start for the team this week. Kolone had never played a single snap on offense in his career until Monday Night Football.

Backup center Coleman Shelton started for the injured Brian Allen but left in the first quarter.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Shelton has a high-ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined 4-6 weeks.

Allen, who has a knee injury that has sidelined him three weeks, is closer to returning, but McVay wouldn’t commit to this week.

“He is making good progress,” McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “Whether that’s this week or the following week, we’re kind of keeping all options open and available.”

The Rams won’t have safety Jordan Fuller for 2-4 weeks after he was diagnosed with a strained hamstring, McVay said.