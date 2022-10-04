Cooper Kupp on record pace while rest of Rams’ offense falters

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 4, 2022, 9:06 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year last year, and this year he may be playing at an even higher level. But the rest of the Rams’ offense is struggling.

After another excellent game in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers, Kupp now has 42 catches for 402 yards this season, putting him on pace for an astounding 179 catches, which would shatter the NFL single-season record of 149.

That’s the good news for the Rams’ offense. The bad news is, well, everything else.

The Rams’ other wide receivers — Ben Skowronek, Allen Robinson and Brandon Powell — have combined for just 26 catches for 278 yards. That means Kupp has 62 percent of the Rams’ wide receiver catches, and 59 percent of the Rams’ wide receiver yards. The Rams thought they had upgraded at wide receiver by signing Robinson and trading Robert Woods to the Titans, but Woods has played better in Tennessee than Robinson has in Los Angeles.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing much worse than he was a year ago: He’s averaging just 6.8 yards per pass after averaging 8.1 last year, he’s throwing interceptions on 4 percent of his passes compared to 2.8 percent last year, his touchdowns have declined to 2.7 percent of his passes this year after 6.8 percent last year, and he’s getting sacked twice as often, at 9.6 percent of his dropbacks after 4.8 percent last year.

The Rams’ running game isn’t helping: They rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards, 29th in yards per carry and 28th in rushing first downs.

Add it all up, and the Rams’ offense is a mess from top to bottom, with Kupp the one exception.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Cooper Kupp on record pace while rest of Rams’ offense falters

  2. It’s incredible that he’s putting up those kind of numbers as the focal point of the offense. Easy dude to root for, too.

  3. Did anyone ever think that maybe the Rams offense is constipated because its reliance on only Cooper Kupp? Not enough diversity in the offense. OL stinks. Stafford looking to Kupp almost every single play…….so much so, that when he moves on to another option in his reads, its too late

  4. Kupp should be getting the QB money and Stafford should be getting the WR money as the team is nothing without Kupp, they would be fine without Stafford.

  6. This is because teams are saying let’s stop everything else. If one guy scores more points than our team, then they deserve to win. He might break every record, but his team is losing.

  7. dl101693 says:
    October 4, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Did anyone ever think that maybe the Rams offense is constipated because its reliance on only Cooper Kupp? Not enough diversity in the offense. OL stinks. Stafford looking to Kupp almost every single play…….so much so, that when he moves on to another option in his reads, its too late

    51Rate This
    —————————————————————————————-
    Sometimes Jimmy does the same with Deebo.

  8. Stafford targets Kupp so much that the Rams are completely predictable…not a winning formula. The other receivers have to be completely frustrated.

  9. The O-line looks to have issues, and maybe even with all the “he’s never played with a decent QB blather” Robinson is just an average NFL WR.

  11. Correction: it wasn’t that Allen Robinson was supposed to be an upgrade from Robert Woods, but rather I suspect that the Rams weren’t confident in Woods rebounding to his prior productivity and so brought Robinson in to roughly replace what he had been.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.