Cooper Kupp on record pace while rest of Rams’ offense falters

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year last year, and this year he may be playing at an even higher level. But the rest of the Rams’ offense is struggling.

After another excellent game in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers, Kupp now has 42 catches for 402 yards this season, putting him on pace for an astounding 179 catches, which would shatter the NFL single-season record of 149.

That’s the good news for the Rams’ offense. The bad news is, well, everything else.

The Rams’ other wide receivers — Ben Skowronek, Allen Robinson and Brandon Powell — have combined for just 26 catches for 278 yards. That means Kupp has 62 percent of the Rams’ wide receiver catches, and 59 percent of the Rams’ wide receiver yards. The Rams thought they had upgraded at wide receiver by signing Robinson and trading Robert Woods to the Titans, but Woods has played better in Tennessee than Robinson has in Los Angeles.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing much worse than he was a year ago: He’s averaging just 6.8 yards per pass after averaging 8.1 last year, he’s throwing interceptions on 4 percent of his passes compared to 2.8 percent last year, his touchdowns have declined to 2.7 percent of his passes this year after 6.8 percent last year, and he’s getting sacked twice as often, at 9.6 percent of his dropbacks after 4.8 percent last year.

The Rams’ running game isn’t helping: They rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards, 29th in yards per carry and 28th in rushing first downs.

Add it all up, and the Rams’ offense is a mess from top to bottom, with Kupp the one exception.