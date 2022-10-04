Deebo Samuel: Breaking tackles just something I do all the time

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel earned a new contract from the 49ers this offseason because of the game-changing plays he provided on offense in his first three seasons and he added another one to the list on Monday night.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looked Samuel’s way for a short pass with the 49ers up 7-6 in the second quarter. Rams corner Deron Kendrick made a play to intercept it, but the ball found Samuel and he broke a Taylor Rapp tackle as he turned upfield. Samuel broke two more tackles as he sprinted 57 yards for a touchdown that showed the best of what he can do on the football field.

“Every time I get the chance to get the ball in my hands, it’s just my mentality of trying to make it a big play, but it’s just second nature to me right now . . . When I go out there it’s just me and the ball. Breaking tackles is just something I do all the time,” Samuel said, via the team’s website.

The 49ers offense didn’t set the world on fire in Monday’s game, but Samuel’s big play joined an overwhelming defensive effort in making sure they continued their run of regular season success against their divisional rivals.