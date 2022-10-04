Dennis Allen: Andy Dalton “pretty good,” have to see where Jameis Winston is this week

Getty Images

The Saints are back from London and turning their attention toward a Week Five home game against the Seahawks, but they don’t know who will be their quarterback for that contest at this point.

Jameis Winston sat out against the Vikings after playing through a back injury for a couple of weeks and Andy Dalton went 20-of-28 for 236 yards and a touchdown in the 28-25 loss. On Monday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Dalton was “pretty good” in that start while saying no call for this week will be made until they have more of an idea of how Winston is feeling.

“Well, I think the first thing we need to do is find out exactly where Jameis is health wise before we make any decisions, so I think that’s where we’re at right now,” Allen said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “I don’t have complete information on that as we sit here today. Hopefully we’ll get a better feel for exactly where Jameis is over the next 24 hours and then kind of see where we go from there.”

The Saints were also missing running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas against the Vikings. They’ll be waiting for word on how those players are doing as well and, at 1-3, they could use as much good news as possible on the health front.