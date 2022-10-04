For the first time since the merger, the Steelers are a 14-point underdogs

Getty Images

These aren’t your father’s Steelers. Or your grandfather’s Steelers, for that matter.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Steelers are 14-point underdogs at Buffalo this weekend. They are the last team since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 to be a 14-point underdog in any game.

The Steelers were 13.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. They lost by 10.

In Week One of the 2021 season, the Steelers were 6.5-point underdogs at Buffalo. And Pittsburgh won the game.

That experience will serve only to make the Bills better prepared to avoid being caught napping again.

A loss by the Steelers would run their current losing streak to four in a row. And then they’ll welcome the Buccaneers to town, where the Steelers likely will be significant underdogs, again.