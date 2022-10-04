For the first time since the merger, the Steelers are a 14-point underdogs

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT
These aren’t your father’s Steelers. Or your grandfather’s Steelers, for that matter.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Steelers are 14-point underdogs at Buffalo this weekend. They are the last team since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 to be a 14-point underdog in any game.

The Steelers were 13.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. They lost by 10.

In Week One of the 2021 season, the Steelers were 6.5-point underdogs at Buffalo. And Pittsburgh won the game.

That experience will serve only to make the Bills better prepared to avoid being caught napping again.

A loss by the Steelers would run their current losing streak to four in a row. And then they’ll welcome the Buccaneers to town, where the Steelers likely will be significant underdogs, again.

3 responses to “For the first time since the merger, the Steelers are a 14-point underdogs

  1. I think the Steelers biggest problem is their offensive line is not very good.

  2. It’s crazy how much people are doubting us. We are only a handful of plays from being undefeated, and the Jets game was stolen from us by the refs. I like our chances in this game. I think Pickett is more than capable of elevating this offense, and he is already on a trajectory to become one of the game’s elite passers. We already have one of the best receiving groups in the league, and the defense is stellar when they get in rhythm.

  3. How long have the Steelers been the last team to never be 14 point underdogs. Who was second to last and what year was that?

